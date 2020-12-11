Gardner carries East Carolina past North Florida 73-67

No. 2 Baylor will return to the court for the first time in eight days as it steps away from Big 12 Conference action to host Central Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon at Waco, Texas.

Baylor's schedule has been sporadic at best over the early portion of the 2020-21 campaign; Tuesday's matchup will be just its third game since Dec. 9 and will be the first of contests on back-to-back days. It also starts a run of three games in five days.