Garcia scores 20 to lead Marquette past Providence 79-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
MILWAUKEE (AP)Dawson Garcia tied his season high with 20 points as Marquette topped Providence 79-69 on Tuesday night.

Koby McEwen had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Marquette (7-6, 3-4 Big East Conference). D.J. Carton added 13 points. Jamal Cain had 12 points.

Nate Watson had 18 points for the Friars (7-6, 3-4). David Duke added 17 points and nine assists. A.J. Reeves had 12 points.

