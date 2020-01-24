Gandia-Rosa lifts North Florida over Liberty 71-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 19 points to lead five North Florida players in double figures as the Ospreys edged past Liberty 71-70 on Thursday night.

North Florida closed the game on an 11-0 run. Garrett Sams capped the rally, making 1 of 2 free throws to give the Ospreys the lead with one second left.

Carter Hendricksen added 16 points for the Ospreys. Sams chipped in 12, Wajid Aminu scored 11 and JT Escobar had 10. Hendricksen also had seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee had 19 points for the Flames (19-2, 5-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 17 points. Caleb Homesley had 12 points and six rebounds.

North Florida (12-9, 5-1) faces Lipscomb on the road on Saturday. Liberty faces Stetson on the road on Saturday.

