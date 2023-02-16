FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Nico Galette scored 27 points as Sacred Heart beat Fairleigh Dickinson 94-86 in overtime on Thursday night.

Galette had eight rebounds for the Pioneers (14-14, 7-6 Northeast Conference). Mike Sixsmith scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Kenneth Womack shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight assists.

Demetre Roberts led the Knights (15-13, 8-5) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and four assists. Joe Munden Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson. In addition, Ansley Almonor had 13 points and two blocks.

