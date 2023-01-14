RUSTON, La. (AP)Eric Gaines’ 22 points helped UAB defeat Louisiana Tech 81-74 on Saturday night.

Gaines added six assists for the Blazers (13-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Trey Jemison scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Tavin Lovan recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

The Bulldogs (10-8, 3-4) were led in scoring by Cobe Williams, who finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Keaston Willis added 23 points for Louisiana Tech. In addition, Quandre Bullock finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

UAB plays Monday against Middle Tennessee on the road, and Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.