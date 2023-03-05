ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell scored 26 points and JP Pegues added 24 and hit a go-ahead free throw with 28 seconds remaining in overtime to lead Furman to an 83-80 victory over Western Carolina on Sunday, earning the Paladins a spot in the championship game of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Bothwell added three steals for the Paladins (26-7), who will play either Chattanooga or Wofford for the title on Monday. Pegues hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Jalen Slawson scored 15.

The Catamounts (18-15) were led by Vonterius Woolbright with 30 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Tre Jackson added 22 points and Tyzhaun Claude totaled 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Furman led 45-30 at halftime. Woolbright’s layup with 40 seconds left in regulation gave Western Carolina the lead, but Bothwell made two free throws 12 seconds later to send the game to overtime tied at 72. Bothwell scored seven points in the extra period.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.