Furman routs North Greenville 118-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Alex Hunter and Mike Bothwell scored 22 points apiece as Furman routed North Greenville 118-66 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Hunter made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Jalen Slawson had 19 points and eight rebounds for Furman. Conley Garrison added 14 points and six assists.

Draylan Burton had 19 points for the Crusaders. Kameron Hobbs added 14 points and Jacob Redding had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES