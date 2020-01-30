Funk, Wilson lift Army past Bucknell 68-59

1  of  2
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Tommy Funk had 19 points to lead five Army players in double figures as the Black Knights topped Bucknell 68-59 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory.

Matt Wilson added 16 points, Josh Caldwell chipped in 11, and Lonnie Grayson and Alex King each had 10 for Army (10-10, 5-4 Patriot League). Funk also grabbed six rebounds in his final regular-season game against his brother.

John Meeks had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bison (9-13, 5-4). Walter Ellis added 11 points, and Kahliel Spear had four blocks.

The Black Knights leveled the season series against the Bison with their first win in the series since March 5, 2014. Bucknell defeated Army 67-65 on Jan. 2.

Army will play on Saturday when the team travels to Lehigh. Bucknell matches up against Boston University at home on Saturday.

