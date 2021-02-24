Funk scores 36 to lift Saint Joseph’s past Dayton 97-84

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Taylor Funk had a career-high 36 points as Saint Joseph’s topped Dayton 97-84 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Daly added 25 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown had 18 points and Jordan Hall 16. Funk made five 3-pointers and hit all 11 of his free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Saint Joseph’s, which also achieved a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points for the Flyers (12-8, 8-7). Ibi Watson added 16 points and R.J. Blakney had 15. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and nine rebounds.

