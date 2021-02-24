Funk scores 36 to lift Saint Joseph’s past Dayton 97-84

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Taylor Funk had a career-high 36 points as Saint Joseph’s topped Dayton 97-84 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Daly added 25 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown had 18 points and Jordan Hall 16. Funk made five 3-pointers and hit all 11 of his free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Saint Joseph’s, which also achieved a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points for the Flyers (12-8, 8-7). Ibi Watson added 16 points and R.J. Blakney had 15. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES