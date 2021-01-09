Funk scores 14 to lead St. Joseph’s past Albany (NY) 67-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Taylor Funk had 14 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its season-opening eight-game losing streak, edging past Albany 67-64 on Saturday night.

Jordan Hall had 13 points and nine assists for Saint Joseph’s (1-8). Jack Forrest added 12 points. Myles Douglas had 10 points.

Jarvis Doles had 13 points for the Great Danes (1-5). Kellon Taylor added 11 points and nine rebounds. CJ Kelly had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES