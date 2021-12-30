Funk, Reynolds II carry Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 83-56

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Taylor Funk scored 18 points and Saint Joseph’s pummeled Richmond 83-56 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Erik Reynolds II scored 17 points for the Hawks and Cameron Brown had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hall had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Saint Joseph’s (7-5).

Richmond (9-5) had a season-low 24 points after halftime and finished 27.8% shooting and saw its six-game win streak come to an end.

Grant Golden had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders (9-5, 0-1). Tyler Burton scored 11 points and Jacob Gilyard distributed six assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com