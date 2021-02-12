Fritz scores 18 to lift Canisius over Quinnipiac 74-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Jacco Fritz registered 18 points and nine rebounds as Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 74-67 on Friday.

Ahamadou Fofana had 16 points for Canisius (4-3, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Malek Green added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Henderson had seven rebounds.

Jacob Rigoni had 17 points for the Bobcats (5-8, 3-6). Savion Lewis added 16 points and Tymu Chenery had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES