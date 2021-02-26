French scores 15 to carry Saint Louis past Richmond 72-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP)Hasahn French had 15 points as Saint Louis narrowly defeated Richmond 72-67 on Friday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (12-5, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jordan Goodwin added 13 points.

Blake Francis had 24 points for the Spiders (13-6, 6-4). Nathan Cayo added 10 points. Grant Golden had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES