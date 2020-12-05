Freidel scores 24 to carry S Dakota St past Bradley 88-84

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Noah Freidel had 24 points as South Dakota State edged past Bradley 88-84 on Friday night.

Freidel made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 12 rebounds for South Dakota State (3-2). Alex Arians added 14 points and Douglas Wilson had 13 points and five assists.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (3-2). Terry Nolan Jr. added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points.

