Freidel lifts S. Dakota St. past George Mason 80-76

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Instead of a starter's pistol, runners across the city can kick their Thanksgiving morning off to the sound of mariachis playing. The annual Gratitude Run is put on by the Native Health Initiative to provide an alternative way of spending the holiday.

In addition to being a family medicine physician, Anthony Fleg is co-partnership director for Native Health Initiative. He created the run in 2016 to provide an alternative, free Thanksgiving Day event that would benefit the community. "Most of us would just like to celebrate the holiday with our loved ones, doing something healthy and would much rather bring clothing and food donations for families in need than pay $40 a person for a race. It's more of a celebration of community and a party that's disguised with a walk, run and bike element to it," Fleg said.