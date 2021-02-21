Freemantle leads Xavier past Butler 63-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)Zach Freemantle had 17 points and 10 rebounds as Xavier topped Butler 63-51 on Sunday night.

Colby Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jason Carter had 10 points for Xavier (12-4, 5-4 Big East Conference). Paul Scruggs added six assists.

Butler totaled 20 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Chuck Harris had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (7-13, 6-11). Jair Bolden added 12 points. Bryce Golden had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Musketeers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Xavier defeated Butler 68-55 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES