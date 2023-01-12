MILWAUKEE (AP)BJ Freeman had 28 points and Milwaukee beat Northern Kentucky 80-75 on Thursday night.

Freeman also contributed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Ahmad Rand shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Norse (10-8, 5-2) were led in scoring by Trevon Faulkner, who finished with 25 points and two steals. Marques Warrick added 16 points for Northern Kentucky. A’lahn Sumler also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.