Freeman-Liberty scores 27 to carry DePaul over UIC 72-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty had 27 points as DePaul beat Illinois-Chicago 72-66 on Tuesday night.

David Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (9-1). Nick Ongenda added 12 points. Philmon Gebrewhit had seven rebounds.

Damaria Franklin scored a season-high 24 points and had 12 rebounds for the Flames (3-7). Michael Diggins added 12 points. Jalen Warren had 11 points and eight assists.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

