Freeman-Liberty leads Valparaiso past Indiana St.

NCAA Men's Basketball
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 23 points and Donovan Clay scored 18 and Valparaiso pulled away from Indiana State for an 86-77 win on Saturday.

Eron Gordon scored 14 and John Kiser added 12 points off the bench for the Crusaders (10-9, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan scored 11. Kiser’s 3-pointer with 5:38 left gave Valpo a 65-64 lead and the Crusaders led the rest of the way.

Indiana State led 35-32 at halftime.

Tyreke Key led the Sycamores (10-7, 3-3) with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Jordan Barnes scored 21 and Jake Laravia 11.

The Sycamores have lost three of five following an eight-game winning streak.

