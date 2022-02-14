CHICAGO (AP)Damaria Franklin and Jace Carter scored 12 points each as Illinois-Chicago edged past IUPUI 57-54.

Carter added six rebounds for the Flames (10-14, 6-9 Horizon League). Jalen Warren had 11 points. Jamie Ahale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to give UIC a 54-51 lead with 1:46 left. Warren sank 3 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds to preserve the victory.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars (2-22, 0-13), who have now lost five games in a row. Bakari LaStrap added 12 points. Chuks Isitua had 10 rebounds.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. UIC defeated IUPUI 67-65 on Jan. 10.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com