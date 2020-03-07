Francis scores 21 to carry Richmond over Duquesne 73-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
PITTSBURGH (AP)Blake Francis had 21 points as Richmond topped Duquesne 73-62 on Friday night.

Grant Golden had 13 points for Richmond (24-7, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Nick Sherod added 13 points. Nathan Cayo had 11 points.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 17 points for the Dukes (21-9, 11-7). Baylee Steele added 12 points. Michael Hughes had 10 points.

