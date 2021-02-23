Francis scores 20 to lead Richmond over UMass 79-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped UMass 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (13-5, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Grant Golden added 16 points and five assists, and Jacob Gilyard had nine rebounds and six assists.

Dyondre Dominguez had 15 points for the Minutemen (7-5, 6-3). T.J. Weeks Jr. added 14 points and Javohn Garcia had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

