Frampton carries Western Kentucky over Tennessee Tech 88-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Luke Frampton had 22 points as Western Kentucky easily defeated Tennessee Tech 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Frampton made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Josh Anderson had 14 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (7-2), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jordan Rawls added 12 points. Taveion Hollingsworth had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (0-9). Damaria Franklin added 14 points and Shandon Goldman had 11.

