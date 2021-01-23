Fourth time the charm for Detroit Mercy, defeats Oakland

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat Oakland 82-72 on Saturday as the Titans registered their first win in four tries against the Golden Grizzlies this season.

Oakland had defeated Detroit 86-81 on Friday. The teams also met twice in December after they both lost opponents for weekend series because of COVID-19. This weekend’s games were part of their original schedules.

Noah Waterman had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Titans (4-8, 3-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. added 16 points. Bul Kuol had 10 points and nine rebounds. Detroit posted a season-high 21 assists.

Rashad Williams had 24 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-13, 6-6). Jalen Moore added 23 points and 11 assists. Micah Parrish had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This story was generated in part by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES