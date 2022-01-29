DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Kyle Foster scored a career-high 27 points including a 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime to lift Howard over North Carolina Central 75-74 on Saturday.

Foster shot 10 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Steve Settle III had 17 points and three blocks for Howard (8-9, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Hawkins added seven assists and seven steals.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Howard totaled 23 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 20 first-half points for North Carolina Central marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Justin Wright had 17 points for the Eagles (8-10, 3-1). Randy Miller Jr. added 16 points. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Kris Monroe had 12 points and nine rebounds.

