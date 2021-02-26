Forrest scores 14 to carry FAU over Southern Miss 69-60

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Michael Forrest posted 14 points as Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday night.

Jailyn Ingram had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (9-9, 4-5 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 10 points. Karlis Silins had 10 points.

LaDavius Draine had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (8-15, 4-12). Justin Johnson added 11 points. Tyler Stevenson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

