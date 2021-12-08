Forrest carries FAU over Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Michael Forrest had 21 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Palm Beach Atlantic 84-63 on Wednesday night.

Bryan Greenlee had 15 points for Florida Atlantic (6-4). Everett Winchester added 11 points and Giancarlo Rosado had 10 points.

Marcus Montalvo had 14 points for the Sailfish. Jalen Cooper added 12 points and Nate Ward had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

