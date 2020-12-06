Former Washington player accused twice of sexual assault

SEATTLE (AP)Nahziah Carter left the Washington basketball program this week after being suspended by the university following investigation of two sexual assault allegations against him.

Carter announced Friday he was leaving Washington to begin his professional career. Carter, who was expected to be Washington’s top player this season, had not taken part in any basketball activities for Washington since October. Washington athletics said Oct. 15 that Carter was suspended for violating the school’s intercollegiate athletics student code of conduct and was suspended from all team activities.

University spokesman Victor Balta said Saturday that two students reported accusations of sexual assault by Carter to Washington’s Title IX office earlier this year. In each case, an administrative hearing officer determined Carter had violated the school’s policy against sexual assault.

Carter’s suspension was finalized earlier this week following unsuccessful appeals of both cases. The suspension from was for three quarters, through next summer. Balta said the first complaint against Carter came in January and the second in March.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 12.2 points last season as a junior.

”After much prayer and conversation with my family. I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career,” Carter tweeted. ”Coach (Mike) Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!”