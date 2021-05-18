Former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson signs with Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma State announced Tuesday it has signed former Kansas guard Bryce Thompson.

The 2020 McDonald’s All-American started his final three games as a freshman for Kansas. He scored 12 points against Gonzaga and 11 at Texas.

He was the Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Player of the Year following his junior and senior seasons at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High, and he won the 2019 6A state championship. His addition should help Oklahoma State fill some of the void left after guard Cade Cunningham’s decision to leave for the NBA.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said Thompson’s scoring and playmaking ability stand out.

”We are thrilled to have Bryce join the Oklahoma State basketball family,” Boynton said. ”I’ve known him and his family for several years and have watched him grow through pure hard work and determination to become his best.”

Thompson joins Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith as additions to the Oklahoma State roster this offseason.

