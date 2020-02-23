Foreman scores 16 to lead Stony Brook past Maine 54-46

Posted:

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Makale Foreman had 16 points as Stony Brook defeated Maine 54-46 on Saturday night.

Mouhamadou Gueye had 14 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook (18-10, 9-4 America East Conference). Miles Latimer added 10 points. Andrew Garcia had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sergio El Darwich had 18 points for the Black Bears (7-20, 3-10). Stephane Ingo added 12 rebounds. Nedeljko Prijovic had 12 rebounds.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears this season. Stony Brook defeated Maine 73-52 on Jan. 5. Stony Brook matches up against Hartford at home on Wednesday. Maine matches up against New Hampshire at home on Wednesday.

