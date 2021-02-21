Ford scores 31 to carry Wagner to 70-68 victory

NEW YORK (AP)Elijah Ford had a career-high 31 points as Wagner won its ninth straight game, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 70-68 on Sunday.

DeLonnie Hunt had 15 points for Wagner (10-5, 10-4 Northeast Conference) and made a steal and layup with 55 seconds left to give Wagner a 70-66 lead. Ronell Giles Jr. made two free throws for the Red Flash. Both teams alternated missed shots and turnovers before St. Francis missed a final desperation shot.

Will Martinez added 10 points for Wagner.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Red Flash (6-15, 5-12). Giles added 13 points. Josh Cohen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash this season. Wagner defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 67-52 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

