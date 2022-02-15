TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Jaylen Forbes had 22 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Tulane beat South Florida 76-57 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Cross had 19 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (12-11, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Jadan Coleman added 16 points. Jalen Cook had 13 points and eight assists.

Serrel Smith Jr. had 17 points for the Bulls (7-17, 2-10). Corey Walker Jr. added 11 points. Russel Tchewa had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Green Wave improve to 2-0 against the Bulls this season. Tulane defeated South Florida 68-54 on Jan. 8.

