PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jaylen Forbes’ 22 points helped Tulane defeat Temple 87-76 on Saturday.

Forbes added six rebounds for the Green Wave (10-5, 3-1 American Athletic). Sion James added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 4 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Kevin Cross shot 5 of 15 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds and five assists.

Khalif Battle led the Owls (9-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Zach Hicks added 16 points for Temple as did Damian Dunn.

Tulane entered halftime up 35-34. Cross paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. The second half featured six lead changes and was tied four times before Tulane secured the victory. Forbes scored 15 second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.