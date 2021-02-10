Forbes scores 20 to lift Tulane over Tulsa 58-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jaylen Forbes had 20 points as Tulane got past Tulsa 58-48 on Wednesday.

Jadan Coleman had 13 points for Tulane (8-7, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Jordan Walker added six assists and Tylan Pope had seven rebounds.

Brandon Rachal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (9-9, 6-7).

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

