DALLAS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes recorded 31 points as Tulane beat SMU 97-88 on Wednesday night.

Forbes also had seven rebounds for the Green Wave (11-5, 4-1 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Cook added 25 points while shooting 9 for 18 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists and three steals. Kevin Cross shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six assists.

Stefan Todorovic finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Mustangs (6-11, 1-3). Efe Odigie added 20 points for SMU. In addition, Zach Nutall had 12 points and eight assists.

Tulane led SMU at the half, 34-33, with Cook (11 points) its high scorer before the break. Cook’s layup with 9:29 left in the second half gave Tulane the lead for good at 68-67.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tulane hosts UCF and SMU hosts Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.