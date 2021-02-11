Flowers scores 18 to carry South Alabama over Troy 73-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Michael Flowers posted 18 points and seven rebounds as South Alabama edged past Troy 73-70 on Thursday night.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for South Alabama (13-8, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. John Pettway added 14 points. Kayo Goncalves had 11 points and seven rebounds. Sam Iorio tied a career high with six blocks plus eight points.

Nick Stampley had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (10-11, 4-7). Duke Miles added 14 points and six assists. Khalyl Waters had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES