Flowers lifts South Alabama over Georgia Southern 88-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Michael Flowers had 26 points as South Alabama rolled past Georgia Southern 88-59 on Friday night in the first Sun Belt Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

John Pettway had 17 points for South Alabama (7-3). Kayo Goncalves added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and KK Curry had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Elijah McCadden had 14 points for the Eagles (6-4). Zack Bryant added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery