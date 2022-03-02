NEW YORK (AP)Ty Flowers had 20 points as Long Island-Brooklyn got past Sacred Heart 82-75 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Alex Rivera had 15 points for the Sharks (16-13). Isaac Kante added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tre Wood had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Nico Galette scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-20). Tyler Thomas added 19 points. Aaron Clarke had 10 points and six assists.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com