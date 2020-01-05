Florida Gulf Coast holds off Lipscomb rally, wins 68-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Sam Gagliardi posted 14 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Lipscomb 68-61 on Saturday night.

Lipscomb trailed by 11 points at halftime then drew within 65-59 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Fleming with 2:04 remaining in the second half. However, the Bisons’ only points after that came on a layup by Ahsan Asadullah with six seconds left.

Caleb Catto had 13 points for Florida Gulf Coast (4-13, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zach Scott added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Warren had six assists for the hosts.

Asadullah scored a season-high 25 points with 10 rebounds and four assists for the Bisons (6-9, 1-1). Fleming added 18 points and seven rebounds.

KJ Johnson, the Bisons’ leading scorer at 15 points per game, was held to 5 points.

Florida Gulf Coast plays at North Florida on Thursday. Lipscomb takes on Kennesaw State at home on Thursday.

