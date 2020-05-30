Florida G Nembhard withdraws from NBA draft, transfers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft and returning to school – just not in Gainesville.

A team spokesman said Saturday that Nembhard plans to transfer and will have two years of college eligibility remaining. Stadium first reported Nembhard’s intentions.

The slow-footed Nembhard entered the NBA draft last month. He hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he could retain his college eligibility. He took a similar approach after his freshman year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.

As a sophomore, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers in 2019-20, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.

The Gators clearly expected his departure, given that coach Mike White essentially filled his roster spot by signing former Michigan big man Colin Castleton. Castleton, a Daytona Beach native, transferred to Florida last month and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Castleton and Nembhard could have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules. Both could apply for an immediate eligibility waiver or could be immediately eligible if a one-time transfer exception goes into effect before next season.

The Gators seem to be equipped to handle Nembhard’s departure. They have Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby to play the point next season, and could get Tre Mann back.

Mann also declared for the draft last month after averaging 5.3 points off the bench as a freshman.

Two Florida starters – guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson – are staying in school after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Florida’s postseason.

The Gators finished 19-12 last season and were in position to make the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive year.

