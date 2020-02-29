Live Now
Fleming lifts Maine over UMBC 74-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
BANGOR, Maine (AP)Andrew Fleming scored 21 points, Nedeljko Prijovic added 20 and Maine easily beat Maryland-Baltimore County 74-48 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the American East Conference tournament.

Sergio El Darwich added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Black Bears (8-21, 4-11), who ended a four-game losing streak and clinched the No. 8 seed. Stephane Ingo added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points for the Retrievers (14-16, 7-8) and K.J. Jackson added 13 points.

Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Maine 63-53 on Jan. 25. Maine finishes out the regular season against Hartford on the road on Tuesday. Maryland-Baltimore County finishes out the regular season against Stony Brook at home on Tuesday.

Maine will face league champion Vermont in the American East quarterfinals on Saturday.

