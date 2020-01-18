Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Flavors scores 21. California Baptist tops Bethesda 96-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Ferron Flavors, Jr. scored 21 points on five 3-pointers, five players reached double digits and California Baptist ran away from Bethesda 96-62 Friday night.

Omar Lo added 15 points with 10 rebounds, Brandon Boyd scired 14 while Dejon Davis and Tre Armstrong scored 12 each for the Lancers (13-5), who won a third straight.

Bethesda, which competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association, was led by Eric LaShawn Hamilton’s 16 points and 10 rebounds, He was a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.

California Baptist outrebounded the Flames 47-31, shot 49% from the floor (36-for-73) with 14 3-pointers and 25 assists. The Lancers scored 22 points off 19 turnovers.

California Baptist plays host to Chicago State Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞