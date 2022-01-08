Flagg, Ray spark Sam Houston past Abilene Christian 65-63

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Savion Flagg scored 25 points and Jaden Ray made a layup at the buzzer to send Sam Houston to a 65-63 victory over Abilene Christian in Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday night.

Flagg shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds. Ray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bearkats (8-9, 3-1), who snapped a five-game losing streak on the road. Donte Powers added 11 points.

Airion Simmons scored a career-high 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-4, 2-2). Coryon Mason added 19 points.

