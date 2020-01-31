Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Fitts lifts Saint Mary’s past Portland 86-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Malik Fitts scored 27 points as Saint Mary’s romped past Portland 86-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 21 points for the Gaels (19-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 53% and hit 18 3-pointers to to win their fourth consecutive game.

In addition to the season high for 3s on 40 attempts, Saint Mary’s had a season best with 23 assists on 32 baskets.

Tahirou Diabate had 18 points and four blocks for the Pilots (9-14, 1-7), who have now lost six consecutive games. Isaiah White added 17 points.

Saint Mary’s faces Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. Portland plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞