Filmore leads NC A&T over NC Central 79-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Webster Filmore recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to a 79-63 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Tyrone Lyons and Kwe Parker added 15 points apiece for North Carolina A&T (10-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Langley had 11 points and nine assists.

Deven Palmer had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-6, 2-3). C.J. Keyser added 11 points. Jordan Perkins had nine rebounds and seven assists.

