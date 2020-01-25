Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Figueroa lifts St. John’s over DePaul 79-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)LJ Figueroa scored a career-high 28 points as St. John’s topped DePaul 79-66 on Saturday. Mustapha Heron added 20 points for the Red Storm.

Rasheem Dunn had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. John’s (13-8, 2-6 Big East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Julian Champagnie added 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Charlie Moore had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-7, 1-6). Paul Reed added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 15 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. St. John’s defeated DePaul 74-67 on Jan. 11. St. John’s plays Villanova at home on Tuesday. DePaul faces Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞