Figueroa carries St. John’s over Providence 80-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
JAMAICA, N.Y. (AP)LJ Figueroa had 19 points as St. John’s topped Providence 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 14 points and seven rebounds for St. John’s (14-11, 3-9 Big East Conference). Rasheem Dunn added 13 points. Marcellus Earlington had 12 points.

Alpha Diallo had 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Friars (13-12, 6-6). A.J. Reeves added 12 points and six rebounds. David Duke had 12 points.

The Red Storm leveled the season series against the Friars with the win. Providence defeated St. John’s 63-58 on Jan. 15. St. John’s matches up against Xavier at home on Monday. Providence faces Seton Hall at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

