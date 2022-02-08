HOUSTON (AP)Max Fiedler had 16 points to lead six Rice players in double figures as the Owls easily defeated Jarvis Christian 98-63 on Tuesday night.

Mylyjael Poteat added 14 points, Carl Pierre chipped in 13, and Riley Abercrombie and Travis Evee each had 12 for Rice (14-9), which scored 57 second-half points.

McShane Wyatt had 18 points for the Bulldogs.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Rice defeated Jarvis Christian 100-62 on Dec. 4.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com