Fiedler lifts Rice over Southern Miss 61-52 in C-USA tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Max Fiedler recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rice to a 61-52 win over Southern Mississippi in a first-round game of the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Fiedler buried 8 of 10-shot attempts. Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each scored 12 for Rice (14-12) and Quincy Olivari grabbed 10 rebounds.

DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (8-17), Tyler Stevenson scored 12 and Tae Hardy 11 with six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES