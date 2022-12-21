FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Zach Anderson had 22 points that the game’s last bucket in FGCU’s 84-81 win over Canisius on Wednesday night.

Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play before Dakota Rivers blocked Jordan Henderson’s 3-point attempt to end it.

Anderson added three blocks for the Eagles (10-3). Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Golden Griffins (2-9) were led in scoring by Henderson, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Xzavier Long added 15 points and nine rebounds for Canisius. In addition, Tre Dinkins had 11 points and five assists. The Golden Griffins prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

—

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.